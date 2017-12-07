Local man who no longer drives says thanks to new service & kind volunteer he no longer feels trapped at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s not just a giving time of year — it’s a giving back time of year.

Jewish Family Services is offering a new service to the greatest generation. It’s called “Jet Express” and it helps older adults get to where they need to go.

Fox 4’s Kerri Stowell stopped by the National Catholic Reporter to learn how the public can help pay it forward.

Robert Ogrin, who is a volunteer, says he wouldn’t have been able to get to the center if it wasn’t for the help of another volunteer.

Jet Express is a volunteer driver program that helps older adults who no longer drive themselves get to where they need and want to go.

Whether it’s a doctor appointment, grocery shopping or visiting friends — older adults no longer have to feel trapped because they can’t drive.

Volunteer drivers help as often or as little as they like — whatever works best with their busy schedule.

Fox 4 caught up with driver Molly House Thursday morning when she picked up Robert. Both say they are thankful for the friendship they’ve developed because of the program.

Jewish Family Services is looking for more volunteer drivers. If you want to help Jet Express, click here to learn more.