Report: Former Jackson County executive Mike Sanders accused of using disabled man to pocket campaign donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders has been accused of funneling $60,000 worth of campaign donations back to himself.

The Kansas City Star published the stunning allegations about Sanders late Thursday. The newspaper says he used Steve Hill, a longtime friend and quadriplegic who lives on disability, to pull off an alleged illegal kickback scheme.

Hill told the Star that Sanders gave him checks to cash from 2010 to 2013.

Fox 4 found Hill listed as an independent contractor on campaign finance forms for Sanders, supposedly conducting voter research.

But Hill told the Star the only thing he did for Sanders was cash the checks, keep a little money and funnel most of it back to Sanders, who also chaired the Missouri Democratic Party from 2011 to 2013.

Fox 4 went to Sanders' home in Independence Thursday night, but no one appeared to be home. A person answering the phone listed for the treasurer on the campaign finance reports said the CPA wasn't home.

The FBI tells Fox 4 it can "neither confirm nor deny" whether there's an ongoing investigation of Sanders.

Missouri Democratic Party Press Secretary Sam Newton said the party has no ties to Sanders anymore, but "if wrongdoing was done, there should be justice."