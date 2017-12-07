School Day at the K 2018 is May 3rd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX 4 and the Royals for the 20th annual School Day at The K hosted by Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson and the entire Fox 4 Weather Team.

You don’t want to miss the largest educational field trip in Kansas City. This opportunity gives students and teachers a chance to learn about Kansas City weather and watch a ballgame. This special event has become a Royals tradition and attracts more than 20,000 students every year!

This year’s event will take place prior to the Royals vs. the Detroit Tigers game at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

You’re also invited to join FOX 4 for a Science and Safety Fair in Lot J at 11 a.m. that day.

Each year, teachers have used this weather quiz to teach meteorology and science to their students. See how much you know and then join Mike, Karli, Joe and Michelle for the 20th Annual School Day at the K!

Here are some pictures from last year’s School Day at the K.

