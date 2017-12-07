SILVER ALERT: Kearney police asking for help to locate missing man with dementia

KEARNEY, Mo. — Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia.

Larry A. Brown was last seen just before noon Thursday in Kearney, heading westbound on Highway 92 from Highway 33.

Larry A. Brown

Brown is described as a 77-year-old white man, weighing about 190 pounds and about 5-foot-8-inches tall. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police said Brown might be driving a red/silver Ford F-150 crew cab with a camper shell and the Missouri license plate: 0FH450.

Kearney police said Brown has dementia and, based on behavior, his family believes he might have suffered a minor stroke earlier Thursday or on Wednesday.

Anyone who sees Brown or knows of his location is asked to call 911 or the Kearney Police Department at 816-628-3925.