SILVER ALERT: Kearney police asking for help to locate missing man with dementia

KEARNEY, Mo. — Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia.

Larry A. Brown was last seen just before noon Thursday in Kearney, heading westbound on Highway 92 from Highway 33.

Brown is described as a 77-year-old white man, weighing about 190 pounds and about 5-foot-8-inches tall. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police said Brown might be driving a red/silver Ford F-150 crew cab with a camper shell and the Missouri license plate: 0FH450.

Kearney police said Brown has dementia and, based on behavior, his family believes he might have suffered a minor stroke earlier Thursday or on Wednesday.

Anyone who sees Brown or knows of his location is asked to call 911 or the Kearney Police Department at 816-628-3925.