Students from 41 local schools will receive free health screenings this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Medical students from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences will screen hundreds of elementary students this week as part of the Score 1 for Health program.

There will be 41 schools from four school districts that will be receiving comprehensive health screenings on Friday.

The Kansas City University medical students along with faculty from the university will target specific health needs and look for ways to correct them by connecting them to the medical services they need.

The university partners with nursing, dental, pt/ot schools to staff the screenings. For many of these students they receive medical attention that they might otherwise not have the chance to receive.

"It is successful," Annette Campbell said. "Score 1 is raising awareness, providing health education and it’s connecting children to the care that they need."