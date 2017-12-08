Could you tell the difference between these two guns?

NEWTON, Kan. — Could you spot the difference between an airsoft gun and a real one?

Newton, Kansas police recently were involved in a disturbance involving a teenager and a rifle. The department posted this video on Facebook to demonstrate that “toy” guns can look exactly like real ones.

“Which is the real gun?”, asked the department. “Are you willing to bet your life on it?” Take the poll below, then scroll down for the answer.

Highlight here for the answer:

The gun on the left is a real gun. The gun on the right is an airsoft gun.