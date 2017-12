KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A crash in Kansas City, Kan., late Thursday night killed two people and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened around 10:225 p.m. near 14th and Metropolitan.

Police say a van traveled though the intersection, down an embankment and landed upside down on railroad tracks. A train then hit the van.

Two men in the van died and another man and a woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.