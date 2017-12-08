Crews remove 5,000 pound statue from well-known KC fountain so they can begin making repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city of fountains is getting an upgrade.

One of the most recognized fountains will receive some much-needed renovations, and the good news — like the flowers, it should return in the spring.

Fox 4’s Kerri Stowell stopped by the fountain near Emanuel Cleaver and Cleveland Friday for a peek at the work.

The Kansas City Parks and Rec Department had to remove the 5,000 pound metallic sculpture that sits at the top of the Spirit of Freedom Fountain and take it to an undisclosed location to be cleaned and repaired.

Some replacements will include the pump, piping, and lighting in and around the fountain.

The repairs, mostly funded by “general obligation” bonds, will cost $865,000. The bonds aren’t earmarked for anything specific — the money is used for what’s needed — projects such as this.

The city says the neighborhood will be thrilled to have the work done.

The fountain is expected to be up and running by Fountain Day — April 10th --that’s the day all the fountains in Kansas City get turned on.