Hong Chau breaks stereotypes with her performance in “Downsizing”

December 8, 2017

Hong Chau breaks down stereotypes with her performance in "Downsizing" directed by Alexander Payne. "Downsizing" is a social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself. The Vietnamese actress talked about working opposite Matt Damon, the meaning of downsizing and the lack of opportunity for Asian actors with Fox 4's Shawn Edwards.