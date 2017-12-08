Independence officer shot in the line of duty will return home after months at Nebraska rehabilitation center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An officer hurt in the line of duty is returning home Friday, and police are asking you to come out and show your support.

It’s been a long road for Officer Wagstaff, who was shot while responding to a burglary. But after eight months of recovery, he is finally coming home for the holidays.

“Can’t wait to see everyone. Thanks to the businesses and citizens who donated their time and resources to help me out. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Officer Wagstaff sent that message last week as he finished up his rehabilitation in Omaha, Nebraska.

The community has really rallied around him since he was shot in the head back on March 29th.

He and other officers had responded to a home burglary near 35th and Delaware when police say the suspects - fleeing in the homeowner’s car - shot Officer Wagstaff.

After a short chase, police caught all the suspects as paramedics rushed Officer Wagstaff to the hospital in critical condition.

His recovery since then has been nothing short of remarkable, and Independence police hope you’ll come out with signs, banners and blue ribbons to welcome Officer Wagstaff back home today.

Starting around 1:45 this afternoon, police will escort him to the police department by heading east on Truman Road, south on Main Street, east on Kansas Avenue and then north on Memorial Drive.

He will stop here at police headquarters briefly before the escort takes him home. He will also be honored Saturday at a Hero’s Welcome event at First Baptist Church of Blue Springs on Little Blue Parkway. That begins at 2 p.m., and the public is invited to show their support for Officer Wagstaff.