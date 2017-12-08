× Kansas City army dad comes home from Iraq and surprises kids during school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deployed to Iraq for almost a year, a Kansas City dad surprised his daughter and son at school on Friday.

Students at Plaza Middle School,6501 NW 72nd St., thought the news media was there to profile the school ‘Super Hero’ program.

Fox 4 showed up to capture the surprise reunions.

Army Master Sergeant Scott Skellenger surprised his daughter Chloe first in the morning and then went to surprise his son in the afternoon.

“I was surprised, happy,” said Gavin Skellenger, 11. “l had some mixed feelings, a little embarrassed because everyone was looking at me.”

Skellenger had been in Iraq since last January and has been deployed three times.