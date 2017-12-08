KC police looking for vehicle in connection with Westport homicide of 24-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle of interest in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Kansas City man.

Police said the vehicle was last seen at the scene of the Dec. 4 homicide at 40th Street and Walnut. KC police said it is just a vehicle of interest at this time, not a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty with the Colorado license plate: OUF660. The SUV has a large black cargo box mounted to its roof, and the back window is broken out and may be covered with plastic.

Police are searching for the vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of Zach Pearce. The 24-year-old was shot and killed Dec. 4 after being robbed near 40th and Walnut.

Police are still searching for at least three suspects who fled the scene.

If you have any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.