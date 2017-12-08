Long line outside of KC’s Della Lamb Centers as Operation Santa Claus begins giving away toys, turkeys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Operation Santa Claus is delivering Christmas to hundreds of families beginning Friday morning.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by the Della Lamb Center to find out how the public can help ensure that Santa doesn't come up short.

This program started 43 years ago with 100 families. It now helps more than 1,500 families, but this year Della Lamb says they still need some help to make sure those families get what they need.

Della Lamb depends on donations to provide presents for families to put under the tree as well as what is needed for a Christmas turkey dinner.

Beginning Friday morning and continuing for the next four days, pre-qualified families come by the center to pick up toys, books, clothes,

underwear, socks and a turkey meal.

If you'd like to donate, click here.