Mysterious chemical odor at Park Hill South High School forces half the students out of their classrooms

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Students at Park Hill South High School, 4500 River Park Dr., have moved to the commons area Friday morning while leaders and the Kansas City HazMat team try to determine the source of the chemical odor. There are no injuries. School leaders say about half the students in the school, those located in the area of the ‘mysterious odor’ have been evacuated to the commons area. The others have been told to remain in their classrooms.

The district maintenance staff is working to determine the source of the odor, along with the Kansas City, Mo., HazMat team. The school is also receiving assistance during this event from Riverside Police.

