8-year-old boy dies after being hit by garbage truck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy has died Friday after being hit by a garbage truck outside his grandparent’s home, police say.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday near 100th Street and Drury Avenue, a residential neighborhood in Kansas City.

Police said the boy was playing with a wagon outside his grandparent’s home, where he lived, when the driver of a WCA garbage truck hit him.

The driver stopped and remained on scene, police said.

The 8-year-old was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital where he died, police confirmed to Fox 4’s Robert Townsend.

Officials said the boy was a third-grader at Truman Elementary.

Police are currently on scene of the crash.