Police capture man they believe stole donation jars for veterans, fallen firefighter’s family from Raymore gas station

RAYMORE, Kan. — The man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in donations from the Freedom Stop Gas Station in Raymore has been caught, the convenience store said.

Freedom Stop is a family-owned business that’s known for supporting veterans and first-responders. They’re also big on helping the community. The owners regularly collect donations for people or causes in metro area, but early Thursday morning two donation bins were stolen.

“At about 12:15 last night, two young men came in and kept my clerk busy, one of them, and then the other one grabbed the containers,” store co-owner Ray Clifton said.

Store surveillance video caught the thieves on camera. After stealing the jars, they ran to a car parked in a nearby church parking lot and drove away.

The thieves got away but not for long.

The Freedom stop posted to their Facebook page early Friday morning that the thief had been caught.

“Huge kudos to Officers Badgett, Williams and Foster of the Raymore Police Department for busting the individual responsible for stealing the two donation jars off the front counter of our store,” the store posted.

According to the post, the officers arrested the man and secured a confession.

“We greatly appreciate their dedication and hard work,” the store added.

Freedom Stop also said they’re thankful for the customers who have gone out of their way to help replenish the funds that were stolen.

“We have an amazing and generous community. We appreciate you!” they posted.