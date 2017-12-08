Police identify 2 men killed in double homicide near 24th and Cypress in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the two men who were killed in a double homicide Thursday in Kansas City.

Two KCMO men — 57-year-old Darryl Singleton and 36-year-old Reginald Jones — were killed in a shooting Thursday night near 24th Street and Cypress Avenue, police said Friday.

At about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a nearby business for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Singleton and Jones dead from apparent gunshot wounds just outside the business’ doors.

Officers told Fox 4’s Robert Townsend on Thursday they’re still trying to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.