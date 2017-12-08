Sailor staged racial vandalism of bunk on aircraft carrier, Navy investigation finds

NORFOLK, Va. – An investigation into claims of racially-motivated vandalism on the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has revealed that the alleged victim, a Sailor on board the ship, staged the incident himself, according to the Navy.

The Sailor, who is not being identified, made a post on his Facebook account in November with several pictures of the alleged vandalism. The pictures show the Sailor’s bunk on board the ship ripped apart, trash thrown around and racist words written in black marker across the walls and linens.

“I am a United States sailor. I proudly serve the Navy and this is what I’m receiving in return. SailorAskingForHelp things are getting out of hand. Please share. Somebody knows something. (Thank you all for your guidance)”

Since the post was made on November 15, it has been shared over 20,000 times and has over 2,600 comments.

The Navy launched a Naval Criminal Investigative Service-supported command investigation into the claims, which were ultimately determined to be unfounded.

The Sailor received administrative actions and additional counseling and training, and will remain a member of the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush and will continue to perform his military duties, according to a Navy release.

The release said the Navy is using the situation to provide additional training to the crew and reemphasize that vandalism and racism will not be tolerated.

“The United States Navy does not tolerate racial discrimination of any form and the well-being of our Sailors is our top priority,” a statement from the Navy reads.