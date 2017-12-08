‘The Toy Man’ delivers thousands of toys to Kansas City metro kids this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- He's known as "the Toy Man." Each year, Exide Technologies lets Michael Bergen take some time off to collect and hand out thousands of toys for metro children.

"It's Christmas, man. Getting together, putting smiles on little kids' faces, children is what it's about," Bergen said.

In November and December, he and his wife have handed out toys to about 6,000 kids.

There are times when he's tired, but the smiles are worth it, Bergen said.

"This is such a fun time," he said. "Kids are excited. They light up. It's fun to see."

Bergen and his wife also often visit local nursing homes because the elderly are often forgotten, the couple said.

On Friday, Bergen and his helpers visited a Kansas City, Kansas school. Watch all the holiday fun in the video player above.