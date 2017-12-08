× Time magazine names Ian Grillot to list of “5 Heroes Who Gave Us Hope in 2017”

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas man was just named to Time magazine’s list of “5 Heroes Who Gave Us Hope in 2017.”

The list, which the magazine posted Thursday, lists four people and one dog who made incredible sacrifices during the last year and ultimately inspired us all.

From a man who cooked for people in Puerto Rico after Maria, to the dad who saved lives when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concert goers in Las Vegas, the tales of these individuals are astonishing, starting with Ian Grillot’s tale of selflessness and survival.

Grillot was watching a basketball game at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe the night a man opened fire on two men because of their race, color, religion or national origin, prosecutors say.

The young Kansas man says at first he took cover but then decided to take a shot at taking the gunman down. Grillot unfortunately was shot in the process. A bullet went through his hand and into his chest, where it remains.

One of the two men believed to be the intended targets of the suspect’s gunfire, Srinivas Kutchibhotla, died. The other, Alok Madasani, survived but was injured.

“I don’t know if I could’ve lived with myself if I wouldn’t have stopped or attempted to stop him because that would’ve been completely devastating,” Ian told Fox 4 in a previous interview.

Grillot, whom the article refers to as the ” bargoer who stepped into the line of fire,” took part in a New York Times hate crime forum Wednesday at Rockhurst University alongside family of victims of the Overland Park Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom shootings.

There he said, “There’s too much senseless hate in this world. Anything I can do to overcome that, to just let people know that there are good people here and we do care.”

