Dallas event draws 1,600 Gold Star family members together for holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The holidays can be a difficult time for those who lost a loved one, especially the families of fallen military. On Saturday, Gold Star families left for Dallas where they met with 1,600 others who also lost a military hero.

Angela Johnson and her family traveled on the Snowball Express to honor the life of Private Jeremy Johnson. Johnson died on October 10th 2010, when his children were one and three years old.

“They do not have a lot of memories so we keep him alive through the pictures and stories,” said Johnson.

Erica Allen, the General Manager of American Airlines, said they wanted to thank these military families for their service to our country.

“You have new families coming in and the whole camaraderie they get to spend time with people going through the same thing they are. It just helps make the holidays a little more bearable and lightens the mood,” said Allen.

The families will be gone for three days and will arrive back to Kansas City on Tuesday.