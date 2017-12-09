Local home designer’s efforts to restore KC mansions spawns hit show on DIY Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local home designer and restorer is gaining national fame as the host of "Bargain Mansions," new on the DIY Network this season. The show renovated seven run-down houses in Kansas City. One of them is still on the market.

The curbside appeal of the old Hyde Park home was none too appealing. One look inside the one hundred year-old home at 3633 Locust was enough to scare most buyers away.

"There was no HVAC and little plumbing," says show host Tamara Day. "It was really in disarray."

But Day looked past the problems and into the possibilities. "Getting to do these houses in incredible. They go from such shambles to beautiful."

Less than a year ago, the busy mother of four was making a name for herself as an interior designer. On the side, she renovated homes for resale. Now she is doing it for the DIY Network's "Bargain Mansions". After only four episodes, the show is a big success.

Day loves it because she can knock down walls and choose paint colors that reflect her personal style. In all, "Bargain Mansions" will showcase seven Kansas City homes that Day and her team renovated in only 10 months. She called on some key Kansas City businesses to help.

"She came in and we did two projects", says Jeff Huff of Restoration Emporium. "We would work together. She gave me the plans and we would saw and get everything ready and put it together and put the final touches on and then come and do the install. We are on a couple of episodes."

Day says she loves supporting local businesses on the show. "They always say that Kansas City is sort of a third character in the show and we love everybody here."

Now that renovations and the rigorous shooting schedule is over for a few weeks, Day will look forward to 2018 and hopefully a new season of Bargain Mansions.

The show airs Wednesday nights at 9pm.