Riverside Police and Fire Departments shop for families in need

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- Every parent wants to make sure they have presents underneath the tree to open on Christmas. On Sunday, Riverside police and firefighters helped purchase gifts for 31 area families in need.

“It is an incredible experience for them to come spend more than they probably ever been able to spend before, but yet they choose to spend it on family members. I think that says a lot about the kids in our community,” said Cari Terpening with the Riverside Police Department.

The money for the event was raised throughout the year by the Riverside Fire/Police Athletic League. This is the 11th year for the event.