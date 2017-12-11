9-year-old girl makes duct tape flowers to raise money for research for grandfather’s cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Mich. -- A nine-year-old girl is selling duct tape flowers to help fund cancer research.

Kari Graebner said she wants to stop the cancer that's attacking her grandfather, Craig Finkbeiner.

The fourth-grader from Michigan set up a shop at her school's craft fair. All the items she sold go toward research for her grandfather's cancer.

Watch the video above to see Kari's creations.

And Kari's effort means the world to her grandfather.

"I'm very, very, very proud of her, and I always have been," Finkbeiner said.

Kari says she wants duct tape for Christmas so she can keep making flowers and raising money.