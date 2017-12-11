Aaron Sorkin, master of dialogue, directs his first movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON -- Aaron Sorkin known for writing some of the most blistering dialogue in movies and TV shows directs his first film.

The Oscar and multiple Emmy-Award winning writer jumped behind the camera to direct "Molly's Game" which he also wrote.

The movie is about the true story of Molly Brown, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive and illegal high stakes poker game and eventually became an FBI target.

Sorkin, known for writing "The West Wing" and "The Social Network," spoke to FOX 4's Shawn Edwards about his directorial debut.