BREAKING: Shots fired; Police swarm downtown KC near City Hall for carjacking suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police rushed to downtown Kansas City Monday afternoon after suspects in a Kansas City, Kan., carjacking fled into a Kansas City, Mo., parking garage near 11th & Oak.

The large response of law enforcement came after reports of shots fired.

Police confirmed the gunfire and a police source told Fox 4 that the suspects fled into a parking garage there, where a Kansas City, Mo., police officer shot one suspect, who is reportedly not seriously injured.

Witnesses reported hearing four shots. One witness said it looked like the suspect was shot in the shoulder.

Police said the incident began as a carjacking in KCK. There are two suspects reportedly in custody.

Officers pursued a vehicle into MO. @kcpolice assisted & 2 are in custody. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 11, 2017

