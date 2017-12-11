Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley teams up with local nonprofit for ‘Coats for the Kingdom’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Keeping KC warm this winter -- that's the mission of the "Coats for the Kingdom" campaign.

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley and the Community Services League partnered Monday evening at Mark's Rugs in Leawood to collect coats for folks who might otherwise go without one this season.

The president and CEO of CSL said many Kansas Citians are without coats, not just the homeless.

“The number of kids that have to walk to the bus, they stand at the cold bus, the number of people that walk to work, and we just think about how very important coats are,” said Doug Cowan, president and CEO of CSL.

To make a monetary donation or to see where to drop gently used or new coats off, visit Community Services League's website.