Chiefs win gives new hope to playoff chances, but first they must get past the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back on the winning track and in the driver’s seat to get to the playoffs.

But first they’ll have to beat the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers, who come to Arrowhead next Saturday night.

The Chiefs and Chargers are tied for the playoffs, but Kansas City owns the tie breaker since they beat Los Angeles earlier this season.

The winner of this game Saturday night will most likely go to the playoffs, while the loser most likely will not.

The Chiefs finally regained their form on the gridiron Sunday and dominated the Oakland Raiders for most of the game.

After starting the season as the best team in the NFL, the Chiefs had lost six of their last seven games.

The Chiefs were able to win Sunday’s game without All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, who was suspended for his antics last week when he threw a ref’s flag in the stands and then went to the locker room even though he hadn’t been kicked out of the game. The other cornerbacks on the roster stepped up Sunday to shut down Oakland’s wide receivers, and the offense found its rhythm in beating the Raiders 26-15.

Many fans on social media think Sunday’s win is proof the Chiefs don’t need Peters in the lineup. Some are sick of his antics – how he sits during the national anthem, how he sometimes loses his temper during the game – and they let it be known what the Chiefs should do with him.

Peters is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and despite his antics, he will most likely be back in the starting lineup Saturday night.

If the Chiefs make it to the playoffs, the wild card game will be at Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets for that game are still available and start at $73. Click here for more information.