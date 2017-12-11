Cinnamon candied nuts that will make your house smell wonderful and your taste buds happy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether you're looking for a treat to whip up that you can give as a gift or just something for your family to snack on, Cindy Newland has a recipe that will only take you six minutes to make. Cindy's cinnamon candied nuts are delicious treat for whatever the occasion.
Cinnamon candied nuts
Cook Time 6 minutes
Total Time 6 minutes
Servings 3 cups
Calories 245 kcal
Author Cindy at Intentionally Eat
Ingredients:
- 3 cups nuts
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1/4 cup water
- pinch salt optional
Instructions:
- Bring sugar, water and cinnamon to a boil while whisking it together.
- Add nuts and salt. Stir constantly.
- Continue stirring until it seizes up and you just start to smell it roasting.
- Immediately pour the nuts onto parchment paper and separate with forks. You have to do this quickly or the nuts will stick together.
