Cinnamon candied nuts that will make your house smell wonderful and your taste buds happy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether you're looking for a treat to whip up that you can give as a gift or just something for your family to snack on, Cindy Newland has a recipe that will only take you six minutes to make. Cindy's cinnamon candied nuts are delicious treat for whatever the occasion.

Cinnamon candied nuts

Cook Time 6 minutes

Total Time 6 minutes

Servings 3 cups

Calories 245 kcal

Author Cindy at Intentionally Eat

Ingredients:

3 cups nuts

3/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 cup water

pinch salt optional

Instructions:

Bring sugar, water and cinnamon to a boil while whisking it together. Add nuts and salt. Stir constantly. Continue stirring until it seizes up and you just start to smell it roasting. Immediately pour the nuts onto parchment paper and separate with forks. You have to do this quickly or the nuts will stick together.

