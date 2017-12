Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the holiday season here, it can be a challenging time for both parents and children of divorced or separated families.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share four tips for co-parenting during the holidays.

Let children be children

Communicate

Make new traditions

Use your support system

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.