Free hats & scarves will line fences of NKC’s Dagg and Macken Parks for the next week for those in need

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- North Kansas City wants you to feel the warmth this winter, which is why they are giving out free hats and scarves to anyone who wants them.

For the second time this year, the North Kansas City Business Council teamed up with Parks and Rec to hang up handmade scarves and hats on the fences of Dagg and Macken Parks. Anyone passing by - especially a child - who is cold can take one and keep it.

In January they put out 40 hats and scarves. On Monday they put up more than 200.

Many in the community who know how to knit are answering the call to help.

"As a crocheter myself, I know crocheters and knitters are always looking for ways to get rid of their extra yarn and so when they see something like this they are on it immediately, they are like, scarves, hats, we can knock those out in no time," Jennifer Keller with NKC Business Council said.

The hats and scarves will stay on the fence for about a week. Any leftovers will go to the North Kansas City Police department so they can hand them out to the homeless.