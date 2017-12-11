Get Moving Monday: How to sneak in cardio before getting ready for a party or baking cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Don't let your busy schedule keep you from reaching your fitness goals this holiday season. Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco taught Nick Vasos a few exercises that she says are great for sneaking in some intense cardio in before you get ready for a holiday party or during a cookie baking break. They blast calories and the short rest time and high intensity gives you aerobic and anaerobic benefits.

Half Time Tabatas

2 mins for Each Set of moves. 1 move is 20 seconds of High Rate Moves paired with a 10 second Active Recovery

After 2 mins of one set, rest for 30 seconds and then continue to next step of moves

SET 1 (Abs & glutes) repeat x 2 then short rest

20 seconds- Cross Climbers with High Knees

10 seconds- Squat with leg up & over

SET 2 (Inner Thighs & Shoulders) repeat x 2 then short rest

20 seconds- Sumo Hops

10 seconds- Donkey Kicks

SET 3 (Quads & Glutes & Obliques) repeat x 2 then short rest

20 seconds- Forward Squat Jump Then quick feet back

10 seconds- Side leg lift