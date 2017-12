Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was found dead early Monday morning near 70th and Kensington, police say.

According to police, the victim was found just before 1 a.m., near the roadway.

Police describe the victim as a female who was in her 20s to 30s.

It is not clear how the victim died. No suspect information has been given.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.