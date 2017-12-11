Missouri lawmaker prefiles bill to change abuse reporting requirements for nursing homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A state senator wants to change Missouri's mandatory reporting requirements for nursing homes.

As Fox 4 reported, Missouri law only requires suspected abuse and neglect cases be reported to the Department of Senior Services.

But under the measure prefiled by Missouri Sen. Wayne Wallingford, law enforcement would also have to be contacted in sexual assault cases.

Supporters, including a Mid-Missouri woman who's relative's rape went unreported to police, said cases can fall through the cracks.

Read the full Fox 4 nursing home investigation here.

This isn't the first year state lawmakers have seen this proposal, but Wallingford believes his measure will have bipartisan support. He's already got one senator's.

"I am grateful that Sen. Wallingford is sponsoring this important bill, and I look forward to helping him get it to the governor’s desk for signature during the upcoming legislative session," Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe said.

Previous coverage:

