One more day to vote for local man selected as finalist for CNN’s Hero of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline to vote for a local man who was chosen as a finalist for CNN’s 2017 Top 10 Heroes is approaching quickly.

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Stan Hays, a Grand Champion pitmaster, who uses his barbecuing skills to feed people in need.

Since 2011, his nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief, has prepared almost 1.7 million meals for disaster survivors and first responders — including during recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

“Seeing the people working and knowing the impact the meals are making — it can’t help but bring a smile to your face, maybe a tear to your eye,” Hays said.

Stan along with each of the other nine heroes will receive a $10,000 cash prize. One of the 10 will be named “CNN Hero of the Year” and receive an additional $100,000 for his or her cause.

Click here to vote for Stan. You can vote using your email login, Facebook login, or Messenger up to ten times per day, per method for a total of 30 votes per day. Voting closes Tuesday night.

The winner will be announced Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.