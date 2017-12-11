One person dies in apartment building fire on Farley Street in Overland Park, officials say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has died Monday afternoon in an apartment building fire in Overland Park, officials say.

The Overland Park Fire Department said the fire, which has now been extinguished, occurred in the 8500 block of Farley Street.

The Lenexa Fire Department and the Johnson County MED-ACT assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Officials have not released any information about the victim or damages to the building.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.

OPFD, @LenexaFire & @JoCoMedAct on scene fatality fire 8500 blk Farley. Fire out. More info later. pic.twitter.com/WWmFpCvnFH — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) December 11, 2017