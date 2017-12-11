One person grazed in shooting in parking lot at Antioch Crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Monday evening.

Kansas City Police responded to the parking lot of the Antioch Crossing shopping center, outside a Walmart and a Qdoba Mexican Restaurant, at 53rd and N. Antioch, near Gladstone.

Police said one person was grazed by a bullet and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One person is reportedly in custody. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.