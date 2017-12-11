Traffic Alert: Rollover crash causes shutdown of I-35 at Pennway Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic is backed up after a crash caused a vehicle to flip over the concrete barrier on Interstate 35 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on I-35 near Pennway Street. Witnesses saw a silver 4-door vehicle upside down in the roadway and a portion of the concrete center barrier dislodged.

The crash caused major traffic backups in both northbound and southbound lanes. I-35 southbound is closed past 20th Street. Northbound appears to be closed past W. Pennway Street.

Avoid the area if possible.

FOX 4 is working to find out if there were any injuries.