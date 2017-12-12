× 18-year-old Kansas City man charged with Dec. 7 murders of father and convenience store clerk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the fatal shootings of his father and a convenience store clerk, prosecutors say.

Reginald E. Jones Jr. faces two first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Reginald Jones 57-year-old Darryl Singleton. The 18-year-old is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday.

The two shootings occurred on Dec. 7, at a grocery store in the 4500 block of East 24th Street.

Court documents say surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pointing a gun at his father outside the store on the sidewalk. When his father moved to enter the store, Jones Jr. allegedly shot him multiple times, according to court documents. The teen then allegedly shot Singleton.

Prosecutors said the 18-year-old admitted to being at the grocery store that night after being called there by his father.

Jones Jr. is in Kansas City police custody. Peters Baker said prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.

The double homicide marked Kansas City’s 136th and 137th homicides in 2017.