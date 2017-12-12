Behind the scene of West Bottoms’ KC Canning Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Back in the old days if you wanted to eat fresh veggies or fruits in the winter, you canned them in the fall. Now a Kansas City company is putting in a new twist with their canning process.

The Kansas City Canning Company works out of an old restaurant near I-29 and Front Street. They take leftover produce from local farmers, mix in some spices, heat it up to kill all the bacteria and then pour the mixture into glass jars.

They then seal the jars and sell them at area stores.

They "can" all sorts of things - from peaches to green beans to pickles to tomatoes to brushetta.

The owners say eating canned foods are nostalgic for many people.

"At the end of every growing season, we would put whatever was leftover in a jar and save it for the winter," owner Tim Tuohy said. "When we realized this, sounds like a good business idea and luckily we were able to fill a niche that didn't really exist here before.

