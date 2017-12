× Death investigation underway after man dies near Blue Parkway and 55th Street in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are conducting a death investigation Tuesday after a man was killed in a shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of 6921 Blue Parkway, officials say.

Police have not yet released who the victim is or how that person died.

