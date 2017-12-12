× Democrat Doug Jones wins special election against Roy Moore for Alabama Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, the Associated Press reports.

Voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state dealt a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats.

The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.