Democrat Doug Jones wins special election against Roy Moore for Alabama Senate seat

Posted 9:28 pm, December 12, 2017, by

Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks to reporters after voting at Brookwood Baptist Church on December 12, 2017 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Doug Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore in a special election for U.S. Senate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, the Associated Press reports.

Voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state dealt a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats.

The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.