Edgemoor invites Kansas residents to meeting to share what they want to see at new KCI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As Kansas City residents give their input for what they want out of a new airport, Kansas residents are about to have their say.

Edgemoor representatives will be meeting with the public at 6 p.m. at the KU Edwards Campus off of 126th and Quivira in Overland Park, Kan.

After Kansas City voters approved the construction of a single terminal airport last month, Edgemoor set up a series of meetings with the public to find out what they want in a new airport. At those meetings they have heard all kinds of ideas on what the design, amenities, parking and security should all look like.

All the meetings were initially planned in Kansas City, but Tuesday's meeting was added in Overland Park to give Kansas residents a chance to help shape this new airport since hundreds of thousands of Kansas residents fly out of it as well.

Edgemoor is taking all of the comments they hear into consideration as they go into the design phase.

The total cost of the airport is around $1 billion, to be paid for by travelers as airlines and the airport charge higher ticket prices and parking fees.

Kansas City residents, have two more meetings they can attend – Wednesday at the downtown library and Thursday at the Kansas City Police South Patrol offices in south Kansas City.

Construction will take around four years – they hope to open the new single terminal airport in 2021.