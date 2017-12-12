Is “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” fool’s gold? “Detroit” defective? “Home Again” homely? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shawn and Russ have starkly different perspectives on a couple of this week's home video releases. Only one of them can be right!

1) KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS The decadent comic book spy movie " Kingsman : The Secret Service" was an over-the-top surprise hit in 2015. The word "over" can apply a lot to the sequel, " Kingsman : The Golden Circle," as well. It's overlong, overly silly and an exercise in overkill. SHAWN The fact that this second installment is over the top and over silly is why it's so fun to watch. The cheeky spirit and flat out brilliant action set pieces that populate the movie make it one of the most exciting of the year. There are several scenes that combine the action and music in a way that will have you hyperventilating from the adrenaline rush. The blu-ray/4K is loaded with cool extras. RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) DETROIT (R)

Annapurna Pictures

RUSS

One way or another, you will be disturbed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s brutal, grim and troubling historical drama, “Detroit.” It takes an unblinking look at a very dark incident in our history, one that, sadly, still resonates today. SHAWN "Detroit" is powerful and intense and that mat be an understatement. Important viewing but sadly maybe not for everyone. One of the best movies of the year. The extras shed even more light on understanding the riots. My advice. Watch the bonus material first then the movie. RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

3) HOME AGAIN (PG-13)

Open Road Films

RUSS

Reese Witherspoon is a likable star and her presence elevates the very familiar and clichéd rom-com, "Home Again." It's yet another comedy about Hollywood's ultra- privileged and offers nothing new.

SHAWN

"Home Again" is the best pure romantic comedy in years. Reese Witherspoon manages to rebrand the genre with the type freshness and cuteness she used to deliver back in the day. Many of the reasons "Home Again" works is because writer and director Hallie Myers-Shyer grew up on her mother's sets. So when your film school is on a Nancy Myers set you are gonna have the genre down. The feature commentary with Hallie and her mom Nancy is fun.



RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

