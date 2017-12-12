× Man charged with theft, murder of 86-year-old KCK man killed in November carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 31-year-old man is now facing charges for the murder of an 86-year-old KCK man who was killed while trying to stop the man from stealing his truck.

Dominic McGee has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of theft in connection with the Nov. 29 death of Frank Davila.

Police said Davila was carjacked in November at his sister’s house near 7th Street and Pacific Avenue in KCK. Davila tried to fight off the carjackers but was dragged behind his truck. He later died at the hospital.

Davila’s son said his father died from a severe head trauma, after somehow getting caught on the Chevrolet truck.

McGee is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $500,000 bond, the Wyandotte County District Attorney Office said.