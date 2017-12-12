Netflix’s “Black Mirror” anthology is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Netflix series "Black Mirror" features stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia . Think a contemporary reworking of "The Twilight Zone" with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. Season 4 continues that theme with episodes directed by several A-list directors including two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster who talked with Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about directing an episode.