North Kansas City man checks off bucket list item by competing on Wheel of Fortune

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City man will be on TVs across the country Wednesday night when he competes on Wheel of Fortune.

Jeremie Ballinger said he’s been a Wheel-watcher since he was a little kid, frequently tuning in with his family. Now the Lawson native gets to check an item off his bucket list.

The KC Corporate Challenge employee tried out for the show over the summer at The Westin in Kansas City. After being chosen, he went to Los Angeles in November for the taping.

You can catch Ballinger on Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on Fox 4 to see if he spins for a big win.