One person dead after crash along SB I-435 north of 23rd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Accident Investigative Unit is on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-435 just north of 23rd Street Tuesday.

A large amount of smoke appears to be coming from the scene of the crash.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash and if there are any other injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.