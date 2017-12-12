Two people are dead following a fire near 8th and Troup in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Kansas City, Kan., KCK Fire Chief John Paul Jones says.

According to Jones, the fire broke out around 3:22 a.m. near North 8th Street and Troup Avenue.

When crews arrived they experienced heavy fire conditions, Jones said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the victims' identities have not yet been released.

When asked how long crews would remain on the scene Chief Jones said at least several more hours.

"There's a lot to comb through," Chief Jones added. "There's a lot involved with the fire investigation. A lot of debris, the sifting through. You know, looking for potential cause and origin--the things that point towards what may have initiated or caused this fire."

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn is on the scene and will have live reports all morning long. Turn your TV to Fox 4.