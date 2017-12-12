× Police release composite of man who may have information about multiple rape cases in Lawrence, Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Police have released a composite photo of a man they say may have information to help them solve multiple rape cases in two Kansas college towns.

The Riley County and Lawrence police departments are intensifying their efforts to solve several rape cases that have occurred in Manhattan and Lawrence since 2000 and appear to be connected. A serial rapist is believed to have attacked more than a dozen women from 2000 to 2008.

Police said during the investigation of the first case in Manhattan, a witness reported seeing a white man in the area shortly before the incident. Investigators don’t know if this man is connected to the case, but police want to speak with him to find out if he has any information relative to the case.

The man was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall with a medium, athletic build and medium-length sandy blonde hair.

Police said the composite represents the man’s appearance in October 2000, and it’s likely that his appearance has changed since then.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced in 2009 that it was investigating the link between the attacks after the two communities sought help. Most of the attacks happened during school breaks. All were in off-campus housing where students commonly live.

Officials have said the suspect is usually armed and covers his face. He’s also believed to have conducted some sort of surveillance before the attacks.

In 12 of the 14 cases, the victims were alone. Most of the victims reported having locked their doors, but police say there were no signs of forced entry at their homes. In most cases police were able to locate the point of entry, but in some cases how the assailant got into the home could not be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online on the police department’s website.